× Kenner man accused of rape, sexual battery of 14-year-old girl

KENNER, La. — A 58-year-old Kenner man has been booked on charges of second degree rape, sexual battery, and indecent behavior with a juvenile.

According to the Kenner Police Department, 58-year-old John Paul Landry was arrested on a complaint filed by the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS). The agency reported Landry had sexually abused a 14-year-old juvenile.

The juvenile was interviewed and disclosed Landry had sexual contact with her and had touched her beneath her clothing.

No bond had been set as of Monday afternoon.

Kenner Police Chief Michael J. Glaser urges anyone with information concerning John Paul Landry to call Kenner Police Department at (504) 712-2252 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.