Hit Broadway show looking for young actresses in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS–“Waitress,” the Tony-nominated musical, will be premiering at The Saenger Theatre June 12 – 17 for a limited engagement and is looking for two young girls to perform the role of “Lulu.”

“Waitress” tells the story of “Jenna,” an expert pie baker working at a local diner and stuck in a loveless marriage. Her salvation comes in the form of her daughter, “Lulu.”

The character of “Lulu” is a sweet and carefree 4 to 5-year-old who appears in the production’s finale scene. Qualified young girls should be shorter than 4’2 and be no older than 5 years and 3 months. Individual applicants are welcome, as are sets of twins or siblings. Space is limited to the first 50 applicants to sign up.

The “Search for Lulu” will take place at the Mahalia Jackson Theater (1419 Basin St.) in New Orleans on Tuesday, April 3 in two 2-hour sessions: 10 a.m. – noon and 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. The audition will consist of the child reading two lines from the show. If possible, parents should bring a current head shot and resume for each child. Headshot, resume and prior acting experience is not required.

Interested applicants need to reserve an audition time by signing up online.

The character of “Lulu” will be cast locally in each tour market and two girls are chosen to share the role. Each girl chosen will perform in four performances each during the one week engagement.

