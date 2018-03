× Happy St. Joseph’s Day! What are those altars all about?

NEW ORLEANS — All around New Orleans today, you’ll find beautiful altars set up for St. Joseph’s Day.

The holiday pays tribute to the saint who helped Sicily during a famine.

In New Orleans, Sicilian-born immigrants started celebrating St. Joseph’s Day in the 1800s.

Now, it’s celebrated by many different people as a way to give thanks for good fortune.