Early morning shooting in Algiers

NEW ORLEANS—¬†The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in Algiers Monday morning.

Police say a man was shot in the arm and side around 1 A.M. on the 2800 block of Boyd Street.

There’s no word on the suspect or motive at this time.

If you know anything about this crime you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.