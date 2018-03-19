× Deck collapse at Georgia bar injures 14, two seriously

At least 14 people were injured Saturday when a deck collapsed at a tap house in Savannah, Georgia, the city’s fire department said on Twitter.

“A total of 14 were ultimately transported to local hospitals for treatment, 2 serious injuries,” a tweet read.

The Rogue Water Tap House deck fell 12 feet, collapsing onto a seating area below around 4:30 p.m., according to another fire department tweet.

CNN affiliate WTOC reported that the bar later reopened.

The Georgia port city is home to a famous St. Patrick’s Day parade, the second-largest in the United States and third-largest in the world.

Savannah’s event started more than 190 years ago. About 280 units, including bands, soldiers and floats, now march through the downtown streets of Georgia’s oldest city each year on March 17.

With this year’s parade on a Saturday, the Savannah St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee was expecting more than 500,000 people to show up, said Brian Counihan, general chairman of city’s parade committee.