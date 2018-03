× Bank robbed at gunpoint in Metairie

METAIRIE – A Gulf Coast Bank and Trust branch in Metairie was robbed at gunpoint this morning.

The armed robbery occurred around 10 a.m. near the intersection of Bonnabel and Veterans Memorial Boulevards, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

A gun was used in the bank robbery, according to initial police reports.

No injuries have been reported.

No further details have been released.