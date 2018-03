Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- In 1983 the First Annual Irish–Italian Parade rolled on the streets of Jefferson Parish. The family friendly event carried on for the 36th year on Sunday, celebrating the rich Irish-Italian culture of Louisiana with floats, marching bands, marching clubs, dancers, beads and so much more.

It's the opportunity to catch cabbage, carrots, and fruit if you didn't make it to the uptown parade on Saturday.