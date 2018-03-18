Pelicans pick-up win over Celtics

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New Orleans -- The Pelicans got back in the win column Sunday, beating the Celtics 108-89, thanks in part to Anthony Davis's 43rd double-double of the season. They also got 44 points from their bench, including a season-high 17 points from Cheick Diallo.

"We lost last night so today was the day," Diallo said. "We just cannot lose tonight. So that's my mentality. I was thinking since last night we lost, so tonight my mentality was come go and win it. It's no excuse. I just need to come and bring energy. Whatever my team needed, I've got to do for my team."

"He did a great job," said Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry. "I think for him, when we were struggling a little bit, he gave us a big boost energy-wise. I thought he did a good job getting back on the boards but just his running in our offense opened-up everything. He did a great job of rim-running, which in-turn opened-up the game for other guys."

"Cheick had a really great game tonight," said Pelicans forward Solomon Hill, who played in his first game this season. "Ian's been solid the last 5 games. Jrue's going to do what he does offensively and defensively. When you can add different dynamics, it makes for an easier game for us. As long as we can keep getting guys going and keep that second unit as strong as we possibly can, it just adds depth to our team."

"It's really big," said Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday. "I feel like we've done this for a long time where people just step-up. When people get a chance to play, they stay ready and they come out and produce."

Davis led all scorers with 34 points and 11 rebounds, while Mirotic chipped-in 16 points and 10 rebounds. The Pelicans (40-30) have a quick breather Monday before 3-straight games on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, when they host the Mavericks, Pacers and Lakers.