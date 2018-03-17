NEW ORLEANS -- The Irish Channel St. Patrick's Day Parade rolled through uptown New Orleans Saturday afternoon. Thousands of people were out enjoying the parade as cars and floats threw out beads and other St. Patrick's Day souvenirs to parade goers. People enjoyed music, food, and fun for the whole family along the parade route.
St. Patrick’s day parade rolls through the Irish Channel
-
6 brothers will lead St. Patrick’s Day Irish Channel Parade
-
What’s going on? Event picks for St. Patrick’s Day weekend
-
St. Patrick’s Day Block Party in the Irish Channel
-
Double block parties planned at Tracey’s for St. Patrick’s Day
-
#1 softball team teaching cabbage catching techniques for St. Paddy’s Day
-
-
What’s going on? Our weekend event picks for March 10-11
-
We asked and you answered: What is your lucky charm?
-
St. Patrick’s Day block parties kick off in the Irish Channel
-
Irish immigrants changed the landscape of New Orleans
-
Three ways to fight the post-Mardi Gras blues
-
-
Weather Unlucky! Soggy St. Patrick’s Day parade in Metairie
-
Rain chances for the weekend, but not a wash-out
-
Whatever happened to neighborhood Mardi Gras parades?