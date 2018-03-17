St. Patrick’s day parade rolls through the Irish Channel

NEW ORLEANS -- The Irish Channel St. Patrick's Day Parade rolled through uptown New Orleans Saturday afternoon. Thousands of people were out enjoying the parade as cars and floats threw out beads and other St. Patrick's Day souvenirs to parade goers. People enjoyed music, food, and fun for the whole family along the parade route.