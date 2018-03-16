× Winn-Dixie parent company closing nearly 100 stores as part of restructuring

New Orleans – Winn-Dixie’s parent company Southern Grocers will close 94 underperforming stores in seven states, including Louisiana and Mississippi.

According to SEG’s list of store closures, the Winn-Dixie at 619 N. Causeway Boulevard in Mandeville and the Winn-Dixie located at 2384 Pass Road in Biloxi will close.

There will be 582 stores after the restructuring.

“After careful consideration, we have chosen to voluntarily implement a court-supervised, prepackaged restructuring agreement. We have not taken these steps without careful planning and consideration,” said SEG in a statement.

SEG says the restructuring will take about three months.