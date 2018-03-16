Tough Mudder brings extreme obstacles to New Orleans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The forecast for this weekend is looking pretty muddy as the Tough Mudder race sets up at Nola Motorssports Park.

"We're having our final safety checks, our medical team are coming in, we are putting all of the finishing touches to the event weekend," says Emma Duch, Senior Director of Event Services.

Tough Mudder includes several types of races including a 10 mile race with over 20 obstacles.

"We always are innovative on our obstacles, we're looking at what makes it bigger and better and what brings people together for team work," says Duch.

Some of the fan favorite's include the Kong and Everest course.

"Running up Everest, part of that is getting your speed, feeling confident on your feet, running up the obstacle and being able to reach up and hold the hands of someone else who will help to pull you up," says Duch.

After visiting the race sigh today, the most intense course I encountered is called the "Electric Shock Therarpy" course, which gives runners quite the shock as they run through 10,000 volts of electricity.

For some people, they enjoy the shock, for some people it's a real thrill to be able to go through it and enjoy that feeling of challenge and mental grit to really get you through that obstacle," says Duch.

So if you can make it through the rough, then you' can make it through the Tough Mudder.

Organizers are expecting over 3,000 race goers this weekend.

The dates are this Saturday March 17th through Sunday March 18th.

Click here for more details.