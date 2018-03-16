NOPD looking for 2 men who stole batteries from parked truck

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for two men who stole batteries from a refrigerated truck parked in in Treme.
The theft occurred on March 10 in the 1600 block of St. Philip Street, according to the NOPD.
The two men were recorded by a surveillance camera stealing two batteries from the parked truck.
They also damaged an external door leading to a reception hall that the truck was parked in front of.
Anyone with any information on the above pictured subjects should contact any First District detective at (504) 658-6010.
29.951066 -90.071532