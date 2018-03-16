× Major makeover for Gallier Hall unveiled after years of construction

NEW ORLEANS — Local leaders were out here at Gallier Hall Friday morning unveiling the restored historic building.

It’s now open to the public after being closed for a couple years due to construction.

The Gallier Hall Preservation Committee and 2018 Nola Commission have worked diligently to restore the hall’s original architecture.

Gallier Hall was built 165 years ago. It served as City Hall for more than a century.

Many important events taking place here during the Civil War, Reconstruction, and the era of Governor Huey P. Long.

The remains of many famous Louisianans lie in state in Gallier hall, as well.

Restorations began in 2014 after a chunk of the building’s facade broke off and damaged the granite front steps.

It’s been a long road, but the mayor says he’s happy the work is done.

Now Gallier Hall is used as a venue for special occasions, and remains a pivotal spot during Mardi Gras.