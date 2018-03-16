Local radio host raising money for charity album to benefit New Orleans musicians

NEW ORLEANS – A local community radio host is raising money online to produce a live record that will benefit the local music community.

Laura DeFazio has been hosting a show called “Musicians, Mentors, and Barroom Heroes” on WHIV 102.3 FM for the past year.

The show, which DeFazio describes as “a fly-by-the-seat-of-our-pants, all-inclusive weekly fiesta that’s like your living room…if you live at Checkpoint Charlie’s,” brings a wide range of musicians and colorful characters together each week.

Live, on air performances of original music are sprinkled liberally throughout the discussions of music, life, culture, and New Orleans that make up each show.

In a GoFundMe post, DeFazio said she is raising money to collect those live recordings into an album.

“If we hit $2,200, we can make a 10 song CD, but I would REALLY love to hit $2,700 and be able to make a double album that can include even more awesome New Orleans musicians,” DeFazio wrote.

Half of the proceeds from the sale of the album will go to WHIV, a community station dedicated to human rights, social justice, and all things New Orleans.

The other half will go to New Orleans Musicians’ Clinic in the name of friend of the show and frequent collaborator “Washboard” Lissa Driscoll, who passed away last year.

Jean Bayou, Rose Cangelosi, Patrick Cooper, Andre Lovett, Natasha Sanchez, Shawn Williams, and Bob Worth, Judy Hill, Pizza Mike, Nervous Duane, Washboard Lissa, Red DeVecca, and Stacey Bridewell are among the musicians, mentors, and barroom heroes who have already offered original contributions to the album.

Click here to donate and find out more about the project.