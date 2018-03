× How to stream every game in the NCAA basketball tournament

A match tips off and office pools across the country brace for college basketball’s destiny. The moments that make or break your brackets are streaming on March Madness Live.

This is how you watch every March Madness match

Date || Time (ET) || TV station || Match || March Madness stream



FIRST ROUND

Friday, March 16 || 12:00 PM || CBS || Providence v Texas A&M || Tap for stream

Friday, March 16 || 12:30 PM || truTV || Cal St Fullerton v Purdue || Tap for stream

Friday, March 16 || 1:20 PM || TNT || Marshall v Wichita St || Tap for stream

Friday, March 16 || 1:50 PM || TBS || Georgia St v Cincinnati || Tap for stream

Friday, March 16 | 2:30 PM || CBS || Lipscomb v North Carolina || Tap for stream

Friday, March 16 || 3:00 PM || truTV || Butler v Arkansas || Tap for stream

Friday, March 16 || 3:50 PM || TNT || Murray St. v West Virginia || Tap for stream

Friday, March 16 || 4:20 PM || TBS || Texas v Nevada || Tap for stream

Friday, March 16 || 6:45 PM || TNT || Kansas St v Creighton || Tap for stream

Friday, March 16 || 7:00 PM || CBS || Bucknell v Michigan St || Tap for stream

Friday, March 16 || 7:15 PM || TBS || Texas Southern v Xavier || Tap for stream

Friday, March 16 || 7:15 PM || truTV || Charleston v Auburn || Tap for stream

Friday, March 16 || 9:15 PM || TNT || UMBC v Virginia || Tap for stream

Friday, March 16 || 9:30 PM || CBS || Syracuse v TCU || Tap for stream

Friday, March 16 || 9:45 PM || TBS || Florida St v Missouri || Tap for stream

Friday, March 16 || 9:55 PM || truTV || New Mexico St v Clemson || Tap for stream



SECOND ROUND

Saturday, March, 17 || 12:00 PM || CBS || Alabama v Villanova || Tap for stream

Saturday, March, 17 || 2:30 PM || CBS || Rhode Island v Duke || Tap for stream

Saturday, March, 17 || 5:00 PM | CBS || Buffalo v Kentucky || Tap for stream

Saturday, March, 17 || 6:00 PM || TNT || Loyola Chicago v Tennessee || Tap for stream

Saturday, March, 17 || 7:00 PM || TBS || Seton Hall v Kansas || Tap for stream

Saturday, March, 17 || 7:30 PM || CBS || Ohio St v Gonzaga || Tap for stream

Saturday, March, 17 || 8:30 PM | TNT || Florida v Texas Tech || Tap for stream

Saturday, March, 17 || 9:30 PM || TBS || Houston v Michigan || Tap for stream