Hollywood South News with Jabari: Movies in the Park & NOLA shot ‘Benji’ now on Netflix

NEW ORLEANS -- If you love the outdoors and you love watching movies, then Movies in the Park is the place to be. The New Orleans Recreation Development Commission announced the films they'll be screening this Spring at parks across the city every Friday evening at 7:30 until may 18. Some of the films screening are Princess and the Frog, Field of Dreams, Race, and Creed to name a few. For the complete lists of dates and films CLICK HERE.

Another film made in New Orleans is now available on Netflix. The remake of the dog-friendly flick Benjii. Check this out! the late Mr. Okra who passed away last month is in it! The movie tells the story of a couple of kids who have a dog named Benji who rescues them when they're kidnapped. Check out the trailer below