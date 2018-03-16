× Funeral arrangements announced for Tom Benson

NEW ORLEANS — Funeral arrangements have been announced for legendary businessman and Saints and Pelicans owner Tom Benson.

Benson, 90, died Thursday with his wife, Gayle, at his side after being hospitalized for weeks.

A public visitation will take place at Notre Dame Seminary on South Carrollton Avenue on the following days:

Wednesday, March 21 from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 22 from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

A private funeral will take place at St. Louis Cathedral at noon Friday, March 23.

Due to space restrictions, the funeral will be for invited guests only. The Mass will be broadcast live on WLAE-TV from noon to 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, you can send donations to the Ochsner Clinic Foundation, Notre Dame Seminary, or St. Louis Cathedral.