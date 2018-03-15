Would you eat it? Lucky Charms Pie!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

Just in time for St. Patrick's Day, Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up a Lucky Charms Pie that will knock your socks off!

Lucky Charms Pie

1 box lucky charms

3 oz butter

1 cup milk

7 cups marshmallows

16 oz whipped cream cheese

1 cup half-and-half

1 tbsp vanilla

Separate charms from cereal.

Food process 1/2 of cereal into crumbs and add butter. Discard or eat other half!

Press into bottom of springform pan and chill.

Add milk and marshmallows into a saucepan over medium heat until melted.

Turn off heat and add in cream cheese, half and half, marshmallow and vanilla.

Separate into four bowls.

Color each purple, pink, blue and yellow.

Separate into piping bags and layer.

Top with lucky charms.

Freeze for 1.5 hours.

Enjoy!

Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!