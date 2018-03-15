× Will Wade goes off on Ragin Cajuns, Tigers advance in NIT

LSU advanced to the second round of the NIT with a 84-76 win over Louisiana-Lafayette Wednesday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

But, basketball will take a back seat, after the two head coaches, Will Wade of LSU and Bob Marlin of the Ragin Cajuns were assessed technical fouls late in the game.

Wade called a timeout with just over 12 seconds to play, touching off a mini firestorm.

Wade was upset with comments made earlier this week by Marlin. Marlins said the Cajuns had the higher RPI and should have hosted the first round game. And, that it was a game that LSU did not want to play.

Here’s what happened near the end of the game and after, courtesy WGNO Sports’ Robert O’Shields.

After, Wade went off on Marlin and the Cajuns, courtesy WGNO Sports' Robert O'Shields.

The win was LSU's first at home, ever, in the NIT.

That will be a footnote after a wild last few minutes.