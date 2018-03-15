What’s going on? Event picks for St. Patrick’s Day weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Are you going green for St. Patrick's Day this weekend?

Here are our picks on how to celebrate:

FRIDAY:

Molly's at the Market & Jim Monaghan's Parade - 6 p.m. - French Quarter parade consisting of carriages and walking clubs. It starts and ends at 1107 Decatur Street.

SATURDAY:

Tracey's St. Paddy's Day Party - 11 a.m. until - Tracey's bar on Magazine Street is the land of green beer, corned beef, cabbage and fun for the Irish Channel Parade.

Tracey's bar on Magazine Street is the land of green beer, corned beef, cabbage and fun for the Irish Channel Parade. Irish Channel Parade - 1:30 p.m. It starts at Napoleon and Tchoupitoulas, goes down Magazine, turns right on Jackson and ends back on Tchoupitoulas.

- 1:30 p.m. It starts at Napoleon and Tchoupitoulas, goes down Magazine, turns right on Jackson and ends back on Tchoupitoulas. Downtown Irish Club Parade - 6 p.m. The downtown St. Patrick's Day parade starts on the corner of Burgundy and Piety in the Bywater and makes several stops before ending on Bourbon Street.

SUNDAY: