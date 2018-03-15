What’s going on? Event picks for St. Patrick’s Day weekend

NEW ORLEANS -- Are you going green for St. Patrick's Day this weekend?
Here are our picks on how to celebrate:
FRIDAY:
- Molly's at the Market & Jim Monaghan's Parade - 6 p.m. - French Quarter parade consisting of carriages and walking clubs. It starts and ends at 1107 Decatur Street.
SATURDAY:
- Tracey's St. Paddy's Day Party - 11 a.m. until - Tracey's bar on Magazine Street is the land of green beer, corned beef, cabbage and fun for the Irish Channel Parade.
- Irish Channel Parade - 1:30 p.m. It starts at Napoleon and Tchoupitoulas, goes down Magazine, turns right on Jackson and ends back on Tchoupitoulas.
- Downtown Irish Club Parade - 6 p.m. The downtown St. Patrick's Day parade starts on the corner of Burgundy and Piety in the Bywater and makes several stops before ending on Bourbon Street.
SUNDAY:
- Louisiana Irish-Italian Parade - Noon The Louisiana Irish-Italian Parade rolls at noon on Veterans in Metairie.