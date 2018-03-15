Students from The NET Charter School visited the studio for our 11am broadcast.
Students from The NET Charter School Visited the Studio
-
Students from Destrehan High School Visited the Studio
-
Caleb from Hahnville High School Visited the Studio
-
Student injured in shooting at Gentilly charter school
-
‘Children have the power’: Homer Plessy students stage walkout, singing and chanting for peace
-
NOPD looking for missing Alice Harte Charter School student
-
-
News with a Twist gets a special visit from a local Girl Scout troop
-
Pelicans help kids soar high, with their brains
-
New Orleans schools taking part in Wednesday’s #NationalSchoolWalkout
-
NOPD: 14-year-old behind bars after posting threat about shooting at N.O. East charter school
-
17-year-old Sophie B. Wright student arrested for writing threats on bathroom wall
-
-
Students lie silently on a football field to spell out ‘Enough’
-
Bus carrying band students from Texas crashes near the Alabama-Florida line, shutting down I-10
-
Lusher student wins Krewe of Muses Mardi Gras cup design contest