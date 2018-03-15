Ronald Gasser sentenced to 30 years for killing Joe McKnight

GRETNA – Ronald Gasser will spend the next 30 years behind bars for shooting former NFL star Joe McKnight.

Gasser faced up to 40 years in prison after his conviction of manslaughter in January of this year.

He was arrested on a manslaughter charge Dec. 5, 2016, a few days after shooting, and charged with killing McKnight at a busy intersection in Terrytown following a road rage incident.

He was later indicted on a second-degree murder charge.

During the trial, prosecutors painted Gasser as the aggressor in the deadly encounter.

Today, Judge Ellen Kovach said the fatal road rage incident should serve as a cautionary tale.

If Gasser and McKnight had disengaged, or if Gasser hadn’t decided to use his firearm, both could have walked away.

“This tragedy did not need to happen,” Kovach said.