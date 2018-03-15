× OPSO to host job fair Thursday, Friday

New Orleans – The Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office is in need of deputies to work at the Orleans Justice Center.

A job fair is being held March 15-16 at the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office located at 2800 Perdido Street.

Recruits must be at least 20-years-old, have a high school diploma or G.E.D, and bring a valid, state-issued ID card to the job fair.

The job fair dates and times are as follows:

Thursday, March 15, 2018: 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday, March 16, 2018: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

To learn more about the deputy sheriff position, head to the OPSO website.

