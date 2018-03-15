× NYT: Mueller subpoenas Trump Organization, asks for documents on Russia

Special counsel Robert Mueller has subpoenaed the Trump Organization for documents, including some related to Russia, The New York Times reported Thursday.

The Times, citing two people briefed on the matter, said the subpoena was delivered “in recent weeks” and is a request for President Donald Trump’s business to turn over documents related to Russia and other topics of the special counsel investigation.

The report is the first publicly known time that Mueller has demanded documents related to Trump’s businesses.

Trump has repeatedly railed against the investigation and denied any wrongdoing.