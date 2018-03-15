NOPD looking for copper thief targeting AT&T cell phone towers

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is hot on the trail of a copper thief officers think has been targeting AT&T cell phone towers.

The most recent theft occurred around 2 p.m. on March 7, when the unidentified man was recorded on surveillance video crawling under a security fence of a tower in the 600 block of South Claiborne Avenue.

Once inside, the thief cut ground lines connected to a copper busbar and made off with the metal component.

The unidentified man is also wanted for questioning in a nearly identical theft targeting an AT&T cell phone tower in the 1500 block of Lafitte Street, according to the NOPD.

Anyone with information on these incidents or the identity of the wanted subject is asked to contact First District Detective Mark Miranda at (504) 658-6010.