NOLA Flavor with Culinary Productions

Glass Noodle Salad

Ingredients:

1 pack Cellophane Noodles

1 tsp Chopped Ginger

2 tsp Soy Sauce

2 Tbsp Chopped Green Onion

2 Tbsp Sweet Chili Sauce

1Tbsp Chopped Fresh Basil

Instructions:

In 2 quart stock pot, bring water to a boil. Add noodles, cook for 3 minutes. Remove from water, set aside. In a medium mixing bowl, add all ingredients, mix well. Set aside for plating.