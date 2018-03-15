× New $70 million processing plant in Avondale expected to bring 39 jobs to Jefferson

AVONDALE, LA – A new $70 million processing facility near the former site of Avondale Shipyards is expected to bring more than two dozen jobs to Jefferson Parish.

Fuji Vegetable Oil, Inc. plans to break ground on the new plant in late 2018, according to the Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission.

“JEDCO is delighted to welcome another global food product manufacturer to our parish,” JEDCO President & CEO Jerry Bologna said. “The food cluster is a priority of the Jefferson EDGE, the economic development strategic plan for Jefferson Parish. Fuji’s decision to locate in Jefferson Parish is indicative of our success in elevating opportunities for food-related industries. Additionally, we are excited about the development of quality, high-paying jobs on the West Bank of Jefferson Parish within this targeted industry cluster. We appreciate Fuji Vegetable Oil’s investment in our community and look forward to a long-term partnership.”

The new plant is expected to create 39 new direct jobs with an average salary of over $77,000 plus benefits.

“Fuji Vegetable Oil, Inc. looks forward to the opening of our new facility in Jefferson Parish,” Fuji Vegetable Oil President Andrew Bunger said. “Fuji is known worldwide for the quality of our products. Producing to our standards demands a high quality workforce and strong local partners. After searching along the Gulf Coast and the Eastern seaboard, we felt Jefferson Parish provided the best location and, more importantly, best partners and future employees for the continued success of our business in the U.S.”

The Savannah, Georgia, based company plans to begin hiring in 2019, and the plant is expected to be fully functioning by 2020.