× Man shot to death in Kenner on Wednesday afternoon

KENNER, LA.– Kenner Police are investigating the murder of a man in the 300 block of Clemson Place.

Officers got multiple calls of shots fired in that area around 5:15 Wednesday afternoon.

When they arrived on the scene, they found a 36-year-old man who had been shot multiple times.

He was transported to University Hospital where he later died.

Investigators have not released the victim’s name at this time.

Kenner Police urge anyone with information concerning this murder to call Detective Nick Engler at (504) 712-2401 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.