Fans remember Tom Benson as the man who always had New Orleans in his heart

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Moments after they heard Saints and Pelicans owner Tom Benson had died, fans around the city remembered him with respect.

As they remember the man who always had New Orleans in his heart, their thoughts came right from their hearts.

The Saints organization announced his death Thursday afternoon.

Benson, 90, died peacefully with his wife, Gayle, by his side, after being hospitalized for weeks with flu-like symptoms.

"His mark will be left on New Orleans and Louisiana for generations," Gov. John Bel Edwards said. "As we travel the streets of New Orleans, we’ll think of Tom Benson. As we cheer for the Saints, for the Pelicans, we’ll think of Tom Benson."

Read more about Tom Benson's incredible life and contributions here.