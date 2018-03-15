Dr. Rachel: Kidney disease can be a silent killer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Your kidneys are among the most important organs in your body.

They filter your blood, help you retain fluids and help control your blood pressure. They even help make your red blood cells.

Our teaching doctor, Dr. Rachel Reitan, says kidney disease is often called a silent killer, "because it often has no symptoms."

"I am always concerned about those diseases where there are no symptoms until it is too late, especially when we have great screening tools," she says.

People who have high blood pressure are at huge risk for getting kidney disease because the high pressure of the blood damages the delicate vessels in the kidney.

Diabetics, especially when poorly controlled, are at huge risk as well, as are people with a family history of kidney disease or failure.

If you are 60 years old or older, you should be screened yearly.

Dr. Rachel says the screening is simple -- a urine and blood specimen.

"Our kidneys are busy organs doing a lot to keep us well, so if you have any of the risk factors, please get screened on a regular basis," Dr. Rachel says.