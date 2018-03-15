Defendant flees mid-trial, gets convicted anyway

NEW ORLEANS – A man who walked out of the courthouse in the middle of his trial was convicted despite the fact the he remains at large.

Alan J. Boner, Jr. walked out of Orleans Parish Criminal Court around 8 p.m. on March 13 during a break in his trial.

Criminal District Judge Paul Bonin recessed the trial for the night after learning of Boner’s disappearance, but promptly resumed the proceedings the next morning.

Boner failed to return to the courthouse for the rest of his trial, so Bonin continued, over the objections of Boner’s attorney, who admitted that he did not know where his client was.

After 40 minutes of deliberations, a jury found Boner guilty of aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated assault involving child endangerment, and second degree battery, according to the office of Orleans Parish District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro.

Bonin also found Boner guilty of domestic abuse battery involving child endangerment in a separate bench trial.

Boner remains at large, and a warrant for his arrest has been issued.