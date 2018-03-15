× Coast Guard uses cell phone signal to find disabled boat near Grand Isle

NEW ORLEANS – The Coast Guard used a cell phone signal to track down a disabled boat adrift near Grand Isle.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a report of an overdue vessel around 5:30 p.m. on March 14.

A MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew was able to hone in on the location of the boat, which was due back on March 13, using the cell phone signal of the only person on board.

Crews located the boat around 7 p.m. and dropped a radio to the stranded boater, who was able to tell the Coast Guard that the boat was disabled.

A 45-foot response boat launched out of Coast Guard Station Grand Isle reached the stranded boater by 10 p.m. and towed the disabled boat to Nerby Collins Marina.