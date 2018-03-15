× ‘A man who showed incredible charity and generosity’: Tributes pouring in for Tom Benson

NEW ORLEANS — The entire city is mourning the loss of Saints and Pelicans owner Tom Benson, who passed away Thursday (March 15) at 90 years old.

Statements and tributes to Benson’s life began pouring in as news of his death spread quickly over social media.

Here’s to Tom Benson… one of the true great owners in the NFL. The city gonna March for you… You left your mark, my man. Let the second shut down Nola! #ripTomBenson#geauxSaints pic.twitter.com/gmr9vY9Yow — Anthony Mackie (@AnthonyMackie) March 15, 2018

Archbishop Gregory Aymond released the following statement about Benson:

“On behalf of the people of God I extend my condolences and prayers to Mrs. Benson, his close friends, and coworkers. Tom Benson was a man who showed incredible charity and generosity to others and had a strong love for God. It was important to him to live his faith. As he has touched so many lives we ask God to give him eternal life in his kingdom.”

ROGER GOODELL STATEMENT ON DEATH OF SAINTS OWNER TOM BENSON pic.twitter.com/dWABFJop31 — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) March 15, 2018

The New Orleans City Council said the city is mourning a great loss.

The entire city of #NOLA mourns a great loss today. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the legendary Tom Benson. https://t.co/MGjP6VlwSh — NOLACityCouncil (@NOLACityCouncil) March 15, 2018

John DeShazier, a writer for NewOrleansSaints.com, said Benson’s impact is “hard to quantify.”

Hard to quantify Tom Benson’s impact. RIP Mr. B. — John DeShazier (@JohnDeShazier) March 15, 2018

U.S. Sen. John Kennedy released the following statement about Benson:

“My prayers are with Tom’s wife, Gayle, and their family during this difficult time. A true New Orleanian, Tom Benson ensured the survival of the Saints and the Pelicans through hard work, perseverance, and passion. He’s left a lasting legacy.”

Governor John Bel Edwards is holding a press conference at 5 p.m. Thursday about the death of Tom Benson.

Tom Benson generously supported Louisiana communities and causes, especially through the cancer center at Ochsner. With the Saints, he brought inspiration and excitement to New Orleans. Laura and I extend our heartfelt condolences and prayers to Gayle and the rest of his family. https://t.co/rn3bvXJSXG — Bill Cassidy (@BillCassidy) March 15, 2018