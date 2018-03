Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez wants to get better at catching cabbages at the St. Patrick's Day parades. Today, he gets some help from the 2017 Division 1 State Champions in Softball---The Mt. Carmel Cubs.

Here are some of the techniques demonstrate by softball players Madison Savarese, Addison Grundmeyer, Julia Fulhan, and Abby Alonzo.

The Irish Channel Parade is this Saturday, starting at 1:30 p.m. For more information, click HERE.