The NRA’s message for students walking out today: ‘I’ll control my own guns, thank you’

While crowds of people participated in walkouts on Wednesday calling for some sort of action against gun violence, the NRA made its own stance known.

The organization, which is often cited by activists as one of the main roadblocks to gun law reform, tweeted out an image of an AR-style rifle, with the message, “I’ll control my own guns, thank you.”

The organization also shared a recorded message from Chris Cox, executive director of the NRA-ILA (the political and lobbying arm of the NRA), in which he says gun control activists are “blaming good honest people for the acts of murderers.”

“Let’s work together to secure our schools and stop school violence,” Cox continues. “We protect our banks, our sports stadiums and our government buildings better than we protect our schools. That must change.”

Cox is clearly referencing the recent push by the NRA and mostly conservative legislators to pass laws that would permit teachers and other school staff to carry guns at school, as well as measures to add armed security to school properties.

After Florida Gov. Rick Scott signed Senate Bill 7026 into law last week, the NRA sued the state. The bill the first gun control legislation enacted in the state after the Parkland school massacre on February 14.