× Savage investment: Saints land Texans quarterback as potential Brees backup

One day after re-signing Drew Brees, the Saints have agreed to terms with his new potential backup, Houston Texans quarterback Tom Savage.

Savage’s agents made the announcement Wednesday.

In 2017, Savage played in 8 games and started 7. He was benched in favor of rookie Deshaun Watson in a 29-7 season opening loss to Jacksonville. Savage got the job back, starting six consecutive games in November and December when Watson was injured and lost for the season.

Savage suffered a concussion in a December 10th loss to the 49ers. He was placed on injured reserve December 27th.

In 2017, Savage completed 56.1 percent of his passes, 5 for touchdowns. He was intercepted 6 times, and fumbled 8 times.

Savage turns 28 years old April 26th.

Wednesday, Saints quarterback Drew Brees talked with New Orleans media on a conference call. Brees signed a two year, $50 million extension Tuesday.

Brees said he spoke with former Saints tight end Jimmy Graham, a free agent who signed with the Green Bay Packers.

The NFL network said the Saints are bringing back cornerback Patrick Robinson on a four year contract.

Robinson won a Super Bowl ring with the Eagles in February. He was a first round pick of the Saints in 2010.