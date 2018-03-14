Police looking for man with machete in Gentilly

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The New Orleans Police Department is looking for a man who brought a machete into a store in Gentilly. Police say the man threatened a store worker.

It happened on March 10 at about 10:45 in the morning at a store in the 3100 block of Gentilly Boulevard.

According to police, the man initially went into the store to exchange coins for bills. Somewhere along the way, the man became angry.

Security footage shows the man go to a vehicle in the parking lot and take out a long object. Police confirm it was a machete.

Moments later, additional footage shows the man go inside the store and wait in line at the cash register. Then he waves the machete in the air a couple of times. At least one store worker is seen approaching him then retreating.

Police say the man was driving an older model SUV. Based on the security camera footage, the car appears to be red or burgundy in color.

Police are calling the case an aggravated assault investigation. To see the surveillance footage, click on the video button at the top of this page.

If you have information that could help officers locate the man, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You don't have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could earn a cash reward.