NOPD looking for missing Edna Karr student

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a missing 16-year-old girl from the Hollygrove neighborhood.

Jernea Lewis was last seen around 8:30 p.m. on March 12 at her home in the 9200 block of Colapissa Street, according to the NOPD.

Lewis is also believed to be in her mother’s vehicle, as a silver 2014 Nissan Rogue SUV with Louisiana license plate number 955ARB.

Lewis is about 5’1” tall and weighs about 95 pounds. She was last seen wearing a purple and gray Edna Karr school uniform.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Jernea Lewis is asked to contact Fourth District detectives at (504) 658-6040.