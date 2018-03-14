NOPD looking for armed man and woman after St. Claude robbery

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a man and a woman who held up a man at gunpoint in the St. Claude neighborhood.

The armed robbery occurred just after 9 p.m. on March 10 in the 2600 block of North Villere Street, according to the NOPD.

The unidentified couple walked up from behind the victim, and when the victim turned around, the man pulled out a gun while the woman began going through the victim’s pockets.

The armed couple ran away on foot after robbing the victim.

Anyone with any information regarding the incident or pictured suspects should contact any Fifth District detective at (504) 658-6050.