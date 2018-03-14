× New Orleans chefs, restaurateurs land several 2018 James Beard nominations

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans has made another big showing in the nominations for this year’s James Beard Awards.

The annual James Beard honors the country’s best chefs, restaurants, bars, authors and more. New Orleans has the following nominations:

Cure (Freret Street bar) – nominated for Outstanding Bar Program

– nominated for Outstanding Bar Program Donald Link (owner of Herbsaint, Cochon, Cochon Butcher, Calcasieu, Peche Seafood Grill and La Boulangerie) – nominated for Outstanding Chef

– nominated for Outstanding Chef Kelly Fields (pastry chef at Willa Jean) – nominated for Outstanding Pastry Chef

nominated for Outstanding Pastry Chef JoAnn Clevenger (owner of Upperline Restaurant) – nominated for Outstanding Restaurateur

– nominated for Outstanding Restaurateur Bacchanal (Bywater wine bar) – nominated for Outstanding Wine Program

– nominated for Outstanding Wine Program Nina Compton (Compère Lapin) – nominated for Best Chef: South

– nominated for Best Chef: South Kristen Essig and Michael Stoltzfus (Coquette) – nominated for Best Chef: South

– nominated for Best Chef: South Slade Rushing (Brennan’s) – nominated for Best Chef: South

nominated for Best Chef: South Lally Brennan and Ti Adelaide Martin (Co-Proprietors, Commander’s Palace) – Who’s Who of Food & Beverage in America Inductees

Earlier this year, James Beard Foundation announced that Dong Phuong Bakery in New Orleans East had been honored as one of America’s Classics.

The 2018 James Beard Awards Gala will take place on Monday, May 7, at the Lyric Opera of Chicago. Winners will be announced at the Gala.