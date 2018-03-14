× Larry Kudlow to become Trump’s next top economic adviser

President Donald Trump will name Larry Kudlow, the conservative media analyst who served as his informal economic adviser during the 2016 campaign, the next head of the White House National Economic Council, a source familiar with the decision tells CNN.

Trump offered Kudlow the job Tuesday night over the phone and he accepted, the source said.

The move makes Kudlow Trump’s second top economic adviser after Gary Cohn, a former Goldman Sachs executive who worked for Trump for over a year, announced his resignation earlier this month over internal disagreements around the President’s decision to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

Kudlow was long seen as the front-runner for the job.

CNBC first reported Kudlow accepted the offer.