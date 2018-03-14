Kids at St. Dominic School pray for Parkland shooting victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- This morning the students at St. Dominic Catholic School in Lakeview prayed for the victims of the Parkland shootings. All the students had rosaries, and prayed the "Our Father," and "Hail Mary" prayers for seventeen minutes to honor and remember the seventeen victims.

School leaders say they held this prayer service today to show solidarity and compassion.

"What we wanted to do is make it a reality for our children that we're simply praying for our friends the 17 angels that are now in heaven," Ashley Lynn Seatter, Principal at St. Dominic School said.

Students also wore orange to bring awareness to gun violence.

In addition to the prayers, the students remembered the seventeen victims by holding up seventeen candles in rememberance.