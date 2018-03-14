JPSO arrests man for murder of his mother last year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

METAIRIE - One man is behind bars and a Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office sergeant has been fired after a murder in Marrero last year.

At an afternoon press conference, Sheriff Joe Lopinto gave details of the bizarre case, which began on October 31, 2017, and resulted in the firing of the Sergeant in November.

Byron Montgomery has been arrested for the murder of his mother, Patricia Davis.

Lopinto said the arrest was made this week after an extensive investigation.

Montgomery is believed to have killed his mother at her Marrero home before bringing her body to New Orleans East.

Lopinto said a deputy responded to a 9-1-1 call at Davis’ home less than a week before her body was found but did not enter on the advice of his sergeant.

The sheriff said he fired the sergeant, but he's not second guessing the deputy's actions.

"I can tell you as an officer, I probably would have handled it differently,” Lopinto said. “But, at the end of the day, that officer received an order from that sergeant, and followed the order of the sergeant that day."

Montgomery has a history of violence, including a conviction for battery on his mother seven years ago.