Get the Skinny: Hogs for the Cause | Eat Fit Boudin Cones

Chef Juan Carlos of SoBou and his team “Pig Latin” are featuring Eat Fit Boudin Cones for this year’s Hogs for the Cause, a two-day event with tons of music & great food, with the mission of helping families who are fighting pediatric brain cancer.

Hogs Details:

March 23-24 2018 @ UNO Lakefront Arena Grounds

Three stages, lots of bands, hours of music!

Tickets start at $25 per day, purchase tickets here

Eat Fit Boudin Cones by Juan Carlos Gonzales | Executive Chef of SoBou

“Pork Tenderloin and Brown Rice Boudin in a Corn Tortilla Mini Cone, served with a side of No Regrets!”

Makes approximately 24-30 servings

Ingredients:

1 pound pork loin

¼ pound pork butt, cut into 1-inch cubes

1/2 pound pork liver, rinsed in cool water

½ quart water

2 cups beer

1/2 cup chopped onions

1/4 teaspoon minced garlic

1/4 cup chopped green bell peppers

1/4 cup chopped celery

2 teaspoons salt

1 1/4 teaspoons cayenne

3/4 teaspoons ground black pepper

1/2 cup finely chopped parsley

1/2 cup chopped green onions tops

1/4 cup Crystal Hot Sauce

3 cups brown rice

Instructions:

In a large pan, combine pork loin, pork butt, pork liver, water, beer, onions, garlic, bell peppers, celery, salt, cayenne, and black pepper. Put in a smoker for 2 hours at 180 degrees the transfer to a large sauce pot.

Bring the liquid up to a boil and reduce to a simmer. Simmer for 1 hour, or until the pork and liver are tender. Add rice and cook for another 30 min or until rice is fully cooked. Remove from heat. Using a meat grinder with a 1/4-inch die, grind the mixture with all the remainder ingredients. Scoop or pipette into small cups or cones.

Per two-cone serving: 140 calories, 4 grams fat, 1 gram saturated fat, 330 mg sodium, 16 grams carbohydrate, 1 gram fiber, 1 gram sugar, 8 grams protein.

SoBou Restaurant | W New Orleans – French Quarter

316 Rue Chartres / New Orleans, LA 70130

T 504 975 6842 / F 504 552 4086

About Hogs for the Cause | In 2009, Hogs for the Cause hosted a pig roast to raise money for a boy named Ben Sarrat. Li’l Ben had been diagnosed with an incurable form of brain cancer. In that first year, roughly 200 people showed up to watch a pig turn slowly on a spit and raise money to help Ben’s family. Fast-forward a few short years (eight years and counting), and Hogs for the Cause is now one of the largest barbecue competitions and music festivals in the country. Our charitable purpose remains the same: helping families fighting pediatric brain cancer.

