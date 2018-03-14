× Fritz: freshman defensive tackle could be “great”

Tulane true freshman Jeffery Johnson is making quite an impression at defensive tackle.

Wednesday, after the second practice of the spring, head coach Willie Fritz said the early enrollee from Brookhaven, Mississippi has a chance to be great. Here’s #77 at practice.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Johnson said he wanted to stay close to home to play his college football. He said he also considered offers from Kentucky and Louisville, but both were too distant. Fritz is happy that Johnson is wearing green.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Johnson has lost weight. He was up to 347 pounds. He has now slimmed down to 317 pounds.

Tulane's last All-American at defensive tackle was Charlie Hall, in 1973.

Tulane's spring game is April 14th at Yulman Stadium.