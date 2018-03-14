‘Children have the power’: Homer Plessy students stage walkout, singing and chanting for peace

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Homer Plessy Community School is one of several schools in our area that held walkouts Wednesday as part of National Walkout Day.

Students brought out balloons, gave speeches, read poetry, sang and chanted.

Kindergarten through 6th grade students participated. The discussions regarding gun violence were coordinated with a school counselor, to make sure they’re appropriate for each class.

They also consulted with the NOPD to make sure it was a safe and meaningful peaceful protest.

Five other schools in our area have registered their events through ActionNetwork.org, including Benjamin Franklin High School, Lycee Francais, The Net Charter High School, John Ehret High School, and Fountainebleau High School.

UNO and Tulane are also participating. More than 35,000 students at area Catholic schools will stand for peace with 17 minutes of prayer.

These demonstations – like the national movement – will honor the one month anniversary of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas School in Parkland, Florida, from 10 A.M. to 10:17 A.M., honoring the 17 victims. Also raising awareness about gun violence at schools, on the streets, in homes and at places of worship.

"We are honoring the students who were killed in Florida because we want to make sure it doesn’t happen to us," said Clinton Burks, a 3rd grade student at Homer Plessy.

"Children a lot of times don’t have a voice in what’s going on in the world right now," said Muse Macchione, a 6th grade student. "I feel like this is a chance for students and other children to say how they feel about what’s going on with the government and the violence."

After the walkouts, organizers of the national movement are encouraging people to rally at local government buildings at noon.