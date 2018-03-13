Would you eat it? Mint Chocolate Chip Lasagna

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!
Montie from the Irish Channel sent Test Kitchen Taylor a delicious St. Patrick's Day recipe.
St Patrick's Mint and Chocolate Lasagna
1 Package Mint Oreos
1/4 Cup Butter
8 Ounce Package Cream Cheese
1/4 Cup Sugar
2 Tbsp Heavy Cream
8 Ounce Container Cool Whip
2 Cups Chocolate Pudding
1 tsp Mint Extract
2-3 Drops Green Food Coloring
mini chocolate chips
Put Oreos in a food processor and pulse into fine crumbs
In a medium-sized bowl, combine melted butter and Oreo crumbs and mix well
Grease the bottom of an 8x8 baking dish
Press the Oreo crumbs into the bottom of the baking dish and place in the fridge to chill for 5 minutes
In a separate medium sized bowl mix cream cheese, sugar and cream until light and fluffy
Stir in 1 cup of cool whip, 1/2 tsp mint extract and 2-3 drops of green food coloring
In another bowl, mix remaining cool whip, 1/2 tsp mint extract, and 2-3 drops food coloring together
In another bowl, mix remaining cool whip, 1/2 tsp mint extract, and 2-3 drops food coloring together
Spread cream cheese mixture over the crust.
Spread pudding over the cream cheese layer.
Spread cool whip over the pudding layer
Top with mini chocolate chips
Refrigerate for 30 minutes before serving
Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!