Why is the star of ‘Tyler Perry’s Acrimony’ at the head of a high school class?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Is he an actor or a teacher?

He's Jay Hunter. He stars in Tyler Perry's Acrimony, the movie that hits theaters Friday, March 30.

Jay Hunter is in the movie with Taraji P. Henson.

And WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood just bumped into him in a New Orleans Einstein Charter High School. It's a place that feels like home for Jay Hunter.

Jay Hunter is a former football player. He was even a football coach.

And he's a former high school English teacher. And Jay Hunter was a history teacher as well.

But once a teacher, always a teacher.

And still, acting in a big feature film created and directed by the legendary Tyler Perry, Jay Hunter says his motivation is still the same as it was during his days in the classroom. And on that football field.

Coaching, educating, acting, being a big movie star.

According to Jay Hunter, they all actually have the same root motivation.

And the motivation for Jay Hunter is to give back.

That's why he's back in the classroom.

It's just a much bigger classroom. It's the big screen of motion pictures.

Jay Hunter was born in Buffalo, New York.

Now he's in Los Angeles where he's been an actor for years.

He's been working for Tyler Perry in the new feature film and for one of the TV shows he does for OWN, the Oprah Winfrey Network.

That show is If Loving You is Wrong.

Jay Hunter has learned a lot in his life.

And that's probably why he is still and always will be a teacher.

You can see him in Tyler Perry's Acrimony in theaters Friday, March 30.