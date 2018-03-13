× Water main break in New Orleans East closes Joe Brown Park, Nature Center bathrooms

NEW ORLEANS – A major water main break in New Orleans East last night closed Joe W. Brown Park and shuttered the bathrooms at the Audubon Nature Center.

The break was first reported around 6:15 p.m. on March 12, according to the Sewerage & Water Board.

A private contractor hired by the Audubon Nature Institute broke an 8 inch water main.

S&WB crews were able to shut off the water within two hours, preventing flooding at the nearby park, which was forced to close today due to low water pressure.

The bathrooms at the Nature Center were also closed today due to water pressure issues.

Work to repair the break should be completed today, according to the S&WB.

“This is a great example of the often unsung work Sewerage & Water Board crews do day in and day out,” Interim Executive Director of the Sewerage & Water Board Marcie Edwards said.