Video shows ‘gumball bandit’ struggling to steal animal shelter’s candy machine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- A Northern California animal shelter says a "gumball bandit" broke in and stole their fundraising gumball machine, according to KTXL.

Sacramento's Front Street Animal Shelter posted a video of the break-in Friday. It shows the suspect crawling through a broken pane in a glass door then immediately grabbing the machine.

As he's trying to force the machine through the broken pane, gumballs spill all over the floor inside and the ground outside. With little luck getting the machine through the opening, he begins trying to pry open the machine to get to the quarters inside.

Once that option fails, the suspect carries the gumball machine outside through another door and throws it over a barbed wire fence.

Throughout the entire video a donation box full of money can be seen sitting on a nearby desk. The suspect never touches it.

The suspect was wearing a headlamp, brown hooded sweatshirt, black and white sneakers and blue jeans. He also wore a black face mask and dark-colored gloves.

If you have any information about the suspect or the break-in call the Sacramento Police Department at 916-264-5471 or Crime Stoppers at 916-443-HELP.